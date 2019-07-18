Jed Wyatt Will Get His Chance To Defend Himself During ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Jed Wyatt started off his time on The Bachelorette in a very interesting way, telling Hannah Brown he originally only came on the series to boost his music career. Since then, things have gotten even more intense since it was revealed he still had a girlfriend at home the entire time he was on the show. Now, according to People, Jed will finally get to explain himself during the After the Final Rose episode of the season.

The two-part finale of the Bachelor Nation shows are filmed in front of a live audience. This makes them much different from other episodes in the series. Apparently, this is one of host, Chris Harrison’s, favorite parts of the finale.

“It’s live, and I love going into a show not knowing how it’s really going to turn out. I want to hear Jed’s side of the story. I think a lot of people have spoken, and before we judge — which we’re so quick to do on Twitter — I would like to hear from him.”

The live show also gives the men a chance to talk about what happened during their season, ask questions and discuss with each other the good and the bad.

After some hefty allegations came out from Jed’s girlfriend, the musician has stayed pretty quiet about the whole situation. According to Chris, this is for a good reason. Apparently, he’s staying quiet because of the show. Contestants are told to keep quiet after filming ends, so Jed is just fulfilling his side of the deal.

Chris realizes how hard this all must be for him and actually thanked Jed for staying quiet this whole time, People says.

“That can’t be easy for him,” Chris said. “So no matter what happens, I will say thank you to him for that.”

That’s one reason why Chris really wants to let Jed talk about what happened during The Bachelorette finale.

About halfway through this season of The Bachelorette, someone named Haley Stevens came forward and said she and Jed were in a four-month relationship when he left for the show. Apparently, he told her this was only for his career and he would come back for her after it ended.

Allegedly, when he did come back home, he never called her. According to People, Haley still doesn’t even know the status of Jed and Hannah’s relationship. Now, Haley says she feels betrayed by Jed and like she was just a backup plan in case things didn’t work out with Hannah on The Bachelorette.

Fans of the show will have to wait until the finale of The Bachelorette to hear Jed’s side of the story and see just how far he and Hannah made it.