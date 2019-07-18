‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Arrested

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers was arrested for felony probation violation on Wednesday, July 17 in Leland, North Carolina, reported Us Weekly. Evans was married to Rogers from 2012 to 2014.

Rogers was arrested in April of 2018 for drug possession, and the parole violation is reportedly connected to that prior arrest. He is currently being held on $10,000 bail at the Brunswick County Jail, per Us Weekly.

Evans and Rogers married just two months after dating, only to break up shortly after, reconciling one year later. It was during their marriage that the couple was arrested for heroin possession and assault after Evans called the police on her husband to resolve a domestic situation. At the time of her arrest, Evans also reportedly had in her possession the prescription painkiller Percocet, plastic wrapping paper and a glass smoking pipe, reported Us Weekly.

Evans revealed in her 2017 book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, that she was pregnant with Rogers’ child, and subsequently had an abortion, per The Daily Mail. She noted in the book that she had no regrets regarding the procedure and did what she said was “the best for her body at the time.”

The reality star continues to make headlines as she deals with life in the public eye and her own difficulties over the past year in her marriage to current husband, David Eason.

Eason and Evans were fired from MTV’s Teen Mom 2 after it was reported that Eason shot the family’s French Bulldog, Nugget, after the animal reportedly bit one of the couple’s children, 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The couple also shares a son, 5-year-old Kaiser. Evans’ other son, Jace, is now 9-years-old.

The reality star has since regained custody of her children. Us reported that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina claimed the dog incident was a publicity stunt. This report was denied by the former reality star.

She maintains on Twitter she wants to move forward now that her family is reunited. Evans posted a tweet where she remarked, “None of you can stand the fact my family is back together. I’m a damn good mom, regardless of anyone else’s opinion. Don’t let anyone bring you down!” She also addressed the incident regarding the family dog on Twitter.

The reports you’re reading are not true. I’m am having major talks with my lawyer about everything. I have NEVER said any incident was a PR stunt and would never stoop that low. Don’t believe what you read. My family is trying to recover and everyone’s making it worse. Thanks! ???? — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 15, 2019

The Teen Mom star gave birth to her first son, Jace, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, when she appeared on the reality series 16 and Pregnant. Her mother gained custody of Jace after Evans and Lewis broke up. Evans’ mom, Barbara, told E! News that Jace was upset about the current custody ruling and will continue to live with her, stating he “did not want to go back” to live with his mother.