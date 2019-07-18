Jermaine Dupri Doesn’t Regret His Huge Tattoo Of Janet Jackson

Jermaine Dupri dated Janet Jackson from 2002 to 2009, and decided to prove how much he loved her by getting a huge tattoo of her on his body. Despite splitting a decade ago, Dupri doesn’t regret getting her face inked on him, per Page Six.

“People have tattoos of people that they do not know. So when I got the Janet tattoo people were like, ‘What if y’all break up?’ But this is someone I know. I don’t regret Janet’s tattoo,” the hit producer explained.

When their romance first started, Jermaine revealed that people were surprised they were an item.

“People were shocked when they found out we were dating. It’s the same way like my entire career. I am from Atlanta. . . Atlanta was not mainstream to people until now. So when you hear that ‘Janet Jackson is dating this guy from Atlanta,’ it sounds like Nebraska. Like why are you dating this guy, like out of all places?” he told the outlet.

As for their current status, he shared that he is only one phone call away from speaking to her, implying they are on good terms. There were rumors that the pair were getting back together last year, which Jermaine declared as false and stated that they are just friends, reported ET Online.

In 2006, Dupri produced a number of tracks on Jackson’s ninth studio album, 20 Y.O. The record peaked at No. 2 in the U.S., No. 4 in Canada, No. 7 in Japan and No. 63 in the U.K. According to RIAA, the album has shifted over 1 million copies in the U.S. alone and has been certified platinum. The three singles — “Call On Me” with Nelly, “So Excited” featuring Khia and “With U” — were all produced by Jermaine.

Dupri’s writing and producing credits boast a number of legendary hit songs, including Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna” and Kriss Kross’ “Jump.”

Loading...

Janet is currently embarking on her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. The second leg will start on July 24 and is scheduled to finish on August 17. In between her Vegas shows, she performed at the iconic Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. and the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland where she rewarded her loyal fans with a free meet-and-greet, which The Inquisitr revealed.

During her Glastonbury performance, “Before He Cheats” hitmaker, Carrie Underwood, watched Janet’s set and fangirled when she noticed her, blowing the star a kiss, per The Inquisitr.

To keep up with Janet’s performances, follow her Instagram account where she shares content frequently. On the platform, she has over 3.6 million followers.