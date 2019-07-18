Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Really Feels About Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Not all fans are happy with Khloe's latest admission about her relationship with her daughter's father.

Khloe Kardashian is sharing how she really feels about her former boyfriend and father of her 1-year-old daughter, Tristan Thompson. The reality star opened up about the basketball player – who was infamously accused of cheating on her multiple times during their relationship – in a new post on Instagram where she flat-out denied having any bad blood with him.

Khloe’s very candid message about her former love came in response to a meme that pointed out just how much little True looks like her daddy, as reported by Cosmopolitan this week.

The side-by-side photos of the father-daughter duo were posted online by social media influencer @freakymarko2, alongside the caption, “I know Khloe hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him” with a shocked face emoji.

Kardashian then opted to hit back in the comments section as she set the record on their relationship straight.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate,” she responded.

“I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual,” Kim Kardashian’s younger sister then continued in her post. “Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

Khloe’s comment about Tristan has accrued more than 280 likes on the social media site, at the time of writing, though not everyone was so happy to see the reality star taking the high road as her response divided fans on the social media site.

“Lol are you serious rn? Umm maybe because he cheated on you SEVERAL times and humiliated you in front of the whole world?” one fan responded after seeing Kylie Jenner’s message this week. “I understand that he’s your baby daddy but it still doesn’t mean you need to defend him and legitimize his actions.”

However, others were quick to show their support for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, and praised her for her classy response after being accused of being on bad terms with her ex-boyfriend.

“I heard that,” they said with a smiley face emoji. “Just focus on you and True and forget that Dog Tristan because the only thing he’s doing is making you look dumb in front of the whole world. Baby True is everything.”

Kardashian and Thompson first began dating in 2016, but were rocked by cheating allegations on the athlete’s part multiple times during their on/off romance, which lasted around three years.

Shortly before Khloe gave birth to baby True in April, 2018, People reported that Tristan was accused of cheating on the reality star after he was spotted with at least one other women during a trip to New York City.

However, the couple then reconciled only for Thompson to then be accused of cheating again after getting close to Kylie Jenner’s close friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February, 2019, as E! News revealed at the time.

Kylie and Thompson then split for good shortly after the scandal broke amid a very public fallout between the trio, which involved Jordyn speaking out about her foray with the athlete during a tell-all episode of Red Table Talk with actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kylie and the model also appear to still be on rocky ground despite being friends for years, and have made it pretty clear that they’ve not yet reconciled their formerly very close friendship.