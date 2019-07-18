‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Reveals The Downside Of Reality TV

Emily Simpson doesn't like all things that come with fame.

Emily Simpson isn’t a fan of the cruelty she’s exposed to as the result of her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a July 17 report from OK! Magazine, Simpson took to her Instagram page earlier this week to vent about the downside of her reality role and reveal how she stays positive, despite the ongoing criticism she faces on social media.

“How do you stay so positive in a world so cruel?” a fan asked Simpson during a Q&A.

“This world is cruel. So cruel,” Simpson responded. “And if you want to know how truly cruel it is… go on a reality show!”

As for how she removes herself from the negativity of her online haters, Simpson said she instead focuses her energy and attention on what really matters in her life, including the people who love her and truly know who she is — her daughter, twin sons, and her girlfriends.

Simpson also said that a fun night out always helps her get her mind off the cruelty she’s exposed to.

“I think it’s important to surround myself with people who TRULY know who I am and have known me for years. That way I don’t let the negativity get into my soul,” she added.

Loading...

Simpson first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for the show’s 13th season in 2018. At the time, she and Gina Kirschenheiter were brought to the show to fill two of the empty spaces left by former cast members Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Meghan King Edmonds, all of whom left the show after Season 12.

As fans will recall, Edmonds left the show because she was moving to St. Louis and wanted to focus on her family. McLaughlin, who previously starred in earlier seasons of the series, never planned to return for more than just one season, per E! Online. As for Sulahian, she was rumored to have been fired from the show, but insisted it was her decision to part ways with Bravo TV.

“None of the ladies wanted to work with [Peggy] anymore,” a source shared with Radar Online at the time of her exit. “After the reunion they were just done with her.”

To see more of Simpson and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which is set to air on Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m.