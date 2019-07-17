Justin Bieber Helps Bring Back Iconic Summertime Treat

Justin Bieber may be dealing with hate from the band Tool, but he has more important matters at hand. Thanks to a tweet from the 25 year-old pop star, Popsicle is reviving its iconic Double Pop — a summer treat that’s been discontinued since the 80s People says.

Justin Bieber recently realized that the popsicle brand Popsicle has stopped selling the two-in-one popsicle treat. The popsicle was two sticks and actually had two popsicles combined. According to People, Justin took to Twitter when he realized he couldn’t find them anywhere.

Justin tweeted saying that he and Scooter Braun looked everywhere but couldn’t find them. Then, a summertime miracle happened. Popsicle actually tweeted the singer back saying they couldn’t “Beliebe” Justin was actually a fan. Then, they said they would see what they could do.

After a long time of waiting, Popsicle came through for the pop star, and said they could come through for everyone else too. The brand has now released just a limited supply of the double popsicles. However, if they get enough tweets they wills tart to release them for general public to enjoy too. Popsicle lovers only need to get the tweet to 100,000 retweets to make all of their double pop dreams come true.

Currently, the tweet is at 20,000 retweets and Justin Bieber himself even pitched in and gave a retweet to support the cause.

A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019

Several people are replying to the tweet asking for even more throwbacks to make a return to the shelves. Some of these include 100 calorie fudge pops and Popsicle Great Whites. Other people are replying to the tweet thanking the “Sorry” singer for his efforts to bring back the legendary frozen treat.

Fans excited to see the Double Pops come back only have until July 23 to make it happen.

Apparently, no one knows the exact reason they were discontinued, but there is an article from the New York Times in 1987 that said they were too messy People reported. Apparently, Moms were tired of cleaning up after their children ate the two popsicles that fell apart as they melted.

Other than worrying about popsicles, Justin has dealt with a lot of drama recently when he admitted he liked the ban Tool in a tweet. The frontman then took to Twitter to tell Justin that it was a “#bummer” he felt that way. His wife, Hailey Baldwin, jumped to his rescue and shut down the frontman of the band. Hailey stood up for her husband and even called the singer “childish” for his words another People article reports.