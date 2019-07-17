WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Takes Shot At Brock Lesnar And Says He’s Waiting For Him

Those sound like fighting words, but will it ever actually happen?

After Extreme Rules, Brock Lesnar is right back where he’s used to being, and that’s on top of the hill with the WWE Universal Championship around his waist. He will be challenged for the title by Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, but what if the beast makes it past him? There are many who want to possess the big red belt from Monday Night Raw, but one superstar decided to take a shot at the champ and let him know he’s waiting.

Lesnar had the Money in the Bank briefcase in his hands for only a couple of months before cashing it in. After seeing Rollins successfully defend his title in a grueling Extreme Rules Match, the beast knew that the champion would be in a prime spot to be taken down easily.

While Rollins put up as much of a fight as he could, it was virtually impossible for him to outlast Lesnar.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, a star-filled battle royal took place to determine a new no.1 contender for Lesnar’s title. Rollins ended up going on to win that match, and it was no easy task considering the level of talent that was in the ring.

One of those in that match was Bobby Lashley, who didn’t end up winning, but he still wants a shot at the title. Tuesday was Lashley’s birthday as he turned 43-years-old, and he took to Twitter to thank the fans for the well wishes, but he had a bit more to say, too.

Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes Next step: Get @HeymanHustle to inform the “champ” when he’s done with Seth, I’m waiting. #BobbyVsBrock #Raw — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 17, 2019

Obviously, everyone on the roster wants a shot at the main titles, but this is a rather interesting tweet from Lashley. He just finished a feud with Braun Strowman, which ended with him taking a loss in a Last Man Standing Match at Extreme Rules, and now, he’s kind of in limbo.

There will likely be a new feud put in place for him soon, but he’s not involved in one just yet.

For months and even years, the idea of a Lashley vs. Lesnar feud has been teased even before both were sure to be in or staying with WWE. Many fans thought it would happen due to both having the MMA backgrounds, but the match and program simply hasn’t taken place.

As anyone can see, Bobby Lashley wanted to take a shot at Brock Lesnar by putting the quotation marks around the word of “champ.” This could be nothing more than some trash-talking, and that’s all it can be until Lesnar finishes his feud with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. After that, though, there may finally end up being a massive battle between the two beasts.