Irina Shayk Flashes Bra In Super-Cozy Snaps With Man One Month After Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk is back in the news. The model made major headlines last month for calling it quits with A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper – the 44-year-old Hollywood heavyweight was in a relationship with Irina for four years. The former couple is continuing to co-parent their young daughter, but little Lea isn’t proving the headline-maker today.

As The Daily Mail reports, Irina has been photographed looking super cozy with a male friend in New York City. The newspaper identified Irina’s companion as British Vogue‘s creative director Alec Maxwell. While images of the pair didn’t suggest a budding romance, they did showcase some pretty close body language. Irina was photographed in a hugging moment with her hands placed on Alec’s shoulders – the snap showed the Brit responding as he looked downwards with his hands closing in on the model’s waist. The duo was also papped appearing to enjoy a conversation during their outing.

Irina appeared to have picked a summery outfit. The 33-year-old was looking casual and stylish as she rocked the celebrity-adored athleisurewear trend – if anything is taking center stage right now, it’s famous faces rocking sportswear looks. Irina didn’t appear out to flaunt her supermodel body, but it was definitely on show. The brunette was outfitted in a cute and see-through white crop top – the cut-off look was showcasing some serious abs alongside flashing the model’s bra. Irina paired her semi-sheer top with low-key sweatpants in blacks, a matching baseball cap, and shades.

The news that Irina and Bradley were calling time on their relationship made headlines for seeing the couple part ways, but it likewise fronted media outlets for including another famous face. As The Metro reports, Bradley’s A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga may have gotten in the way of the couple’s bond.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider told The Metro.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” they added.

Fans of Cooper and Gaga found the split to be a major talking point – many on social media pointed out that the “Bad Romance” singer is also newly-single following her split from Christian Carino.

Irina joins other high-profile female celebrities who have found themselves single this year. February saw Khloe Kardashian call time on her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Singer Camila Cabello also split from her man Matthew Hussey this year.

