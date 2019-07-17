Sophie Turner Reacts To Her First Emmy Nomination

On Tuesday, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series. It is the 23 year-old actress’s first nomination and one that she says is the perfect goodbye to the series that she started on when she was just 13.

According to Us Weekly, Turner took to her Instagram today to post her reaction.

“I’m beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen,” the actress said

“This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.”

She also gave a nod to “queens” Maisie Williams, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie. All four Game of Thrones actresses, including Turner, are nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. This is also Williams’ and Christie’s first time being nominated for an Emmy. This is the fifth time Headey has been nominated for an Emmy for her role as Cersei Lannister since the show first aired in 2011.

The four GoT women are up against Fiona Shaw for her role in Fleabag and Julia Garner for her role in Ozark.

Turner is currently in the Maldives, honeymooning with husband Joe Jonas. According to Cosmopolitan, the pair wed for a second time in France recently.

Both Turner and Jonas have been sharing photos of their trip on Instagram, where Turner’s images of Jonas lounging on the beach, in the forest and in the water have racked up almost two million likes. Jonas, meanwhile, shared an image of their resort complete with an epic waterslide and two pictures of his wife, one showing off her wedding ring.

The pair are resting up for their upcoming projects. The “Sucker” singer starts a tour with the Jonas Brothers in August. And Turner will star in the upcoming Seth Miller-written Heavy film and will also appear in Broken Soldier alongside Ray Liotta and Mark Kassen.

Her Game of Thrones co-stars are also keeping busy since the end of the show.

Christie is currently playing Hippolyta and Titania in A Midsummer’s Night Dream at the Bridge Theatre in London. She’ll also appear in The Personal History of David Copperfield, which comes out in December.

Headey will voice Maudra Fara in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, due out on August 30.

Williams will appear in The New Mutants in 2020. The film follows five young mutants who discover their powers while being held in a secret facility.