Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Co-Stars Tease Him About ‘Titanic’

While Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio is currently promoting his new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, it’s another controversial film moment he discussed recently.

In an interview with MTV News, DiCaprio was asked about his character’s final scene in the classic 1997 film Titanic. DiCaprio, who played Jack in the movie, freezes to death in the Atlantic Ocean after the doomed ship sinks, while Rose, played by Kate Winslet, survives by floating on a door. For years, movie viewers have wondered why Jack didn’t get on the door with Rose and now DiCaprio has finally responded.

“No comment,” the actor grinned when asked about the scene.

His Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie couldn’t resist teasing The Revenant actor though.

“That is funny,” Pitt said. “I’m going to have to go back and look now, shoot. Certainly.” He continued by asking DiCaprio, “Could you? Could you? Could you have squeezed in there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?”

“No comment,” DiCaprio repeated while laughing with his co-stars.

Robbie agreed with the interviewer that Jack’s death was the “biggest controversy in modern cinema,” while DiCaprio added that it was the biggest controversy “ever.”

Robbie continued to prod DiCaprio, asking him if he suggested they should make the door smaller.

“Like I said, I have no comment,” DiCaprio laughed.

The interview has brought up the debate that has been ongoing for years.

Back in 2012, MythBusters did an episode about the scene. According to Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron, the film’s director, appeared on the show because he needed to know if he got it right in the movie. The show’s hosts found that Jack and Rose could have survived on the door if they had used Rose’s life jack underneath to keep them above water. Without the life jacket, their combined weight would have sunk the door into the water and they both would have died.

In 2017, Winslet debated the matter with Stephen Colbert, to mark the film’s 20th anniversary. On the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actress and the late night host recreated the scene using Colbert’s desk. According to NME, the two “proved” Jack could have survived.

When Colbert asked Winslet about this she said Rose should have done more to help Jack but also that he “should have tried harder to get on that door.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood hits the theaters on July 25.