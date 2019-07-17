Amy Schumer Breaks The Internet With The Cutest Photo Ever Of Infant Son

Amy Schumer’s latest Instagram snap is a feel-good moment to remember as the new mother of son Gene continues to light up social media with adorable pics of her newborn and highlight both the struggles and delights of new motherhood.

In a striking new photo, both Schumer and her son are looking directly into the camera. Gene is wearing an adorable onesie with horses on it and the comedienne and film star is cradling him in her arms.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable photo. Some stated it was the most precious photo they had ever seen while others remarked that seeing Gene brought them great joy.

Schumer has used social media to highlight both her pregnancy and her first months as a mother, using the tool to showcase that both major life events have light and dark moments and aren’t always perfect pics that show a person in the best light. The comedienne’s most personal moments that have been played on Instagram have only drawn her closer to her fans, who have commended her for being so candid when the pressure is on to always look picture-perfect.

On July 16, Schumer received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for her Netflix special Growing and thanked her co-star Gene, whom she shared the award nomination with.

In honor of the accolade, Schumer posted a cute pic of Gene drinking out of his baby bottle and raising his fist in the air. In the caption, she penned that she was proud of the Emmy nod and thanked both her son and her husband for their supportive roles in the project.

Loading...

Schumer’s husband is Chris Fischer. In the Netflix special, she joked about her new marriage and expecting a baby. “I never wanted to be married ever,” the comedian revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for her podcast Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations reported E! Entertainment Television. “I thought the concept of marriage was weird. Like, why do you want to involve the government in love? You know?”

It wasn’t until she hired her assistant’s brother, Chris, to cook for her family during a trip to Martha’s Vineyard where he lived and worked as a chef that she realized he was the one for her. Their friendship turned to love quicky and they married in an impromptu ceremony in 2018 where the invites were texts from Schumer asking her friends if they wanted to “watch her become a wife.”