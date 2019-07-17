Lisa Rinna Thanks Michael Bolton For Sleeping With Nicollette Sheridan When She Was Married To Harry Hamlin

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reveals how her husband found out about his former wife's alleged affair with the singer.

Lisa Rinna issued a thank you to singer Michael Bolton for his alleged help in breaking up her husband Harry Hamlin’s marriage to his second wife, Nicollette Sheridan. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Rinna gave the full details on her Twitter war with Sheridan after she alleged that the Desperate Housewives star cheated on Harry after a Michael Bolton concert when he was married to her.

Rinna alleged that back in the early 1990s when her future husband was married to Sheridan, the actress hooked up with Bolton when Hamlin was out of town, according to TooFab.

“I said that Nicollette went off with Michael Bolton after this Hollywood Bowl concert. So Harry was in Muskoka (Canada), and Harry woke up in the middle of the night, and he felt really strange, and he was like, ‘I gotta go home,’ got back to the house, and there was a love note in the trashcan… she had gone and slept with Michael Bolton that night! She was in his hotel!”

Rinna, who married Hamlin in 1997 and shares two daughters with him, admitted that Sheridan will probably fire up another Twitter storm, and she challenged her to “bring it on.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran then thanked Bolton for his part in making Harry Hamlin a single man.

“She will deny it, but without Michael Bolton, we would not have our life! Thank you, Michael Bolton!”

Rinna also noted that Sheridan used to be married to her fellow RHOBH star Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers. Bravo host Andy Cohen said Rinna is making a compelling case for Sheridan to join the cast of the Bravo reality show.

Indeed, RHOBH fans hit Twitter to comment on Lisa Rinna’s story and weigh in on the possibility of Nicollette Sheridan joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast next season.

@lisarinna and Harry Hamlin got into a Twitter war with Nicollette Sheridan and Michael Bolton has to be the most ‘90s sentence I’ve ever heard and I’m all about it! Thx @Andy #rhobh — Alison Devereaux (@adevereaux79) July 17, 2019

GET NICOLLETTE SHERIDAN ON #RHOBH NOW — Ty (@bluerangerty) July 17, 2019

Yessss. Nicolette Sheridan gets brought up. My Knots Landings’ dreams have come true. #rhobh #RHOBHReunion — ???? Force 5 (@namssas) July 17, 2019

RHOBH should be renamed Nicolette Sheridan's sloppy seconds housewives #RHOBHReunion — Rosevincent (@rosevincent) July 17, 2019

Nicolette Sheridan married Harry Hamlin in September 1991, but less than a year later, in August 1992, the L.A. Law actor filed for divorce. For two decades, rumors swirled that Sheridan cheated on Hamlin with Bolton, whom she publicly started dating in 1992 just after her divorce.

But Sheridan has long denied cheating on Hamlin. According to a TV Guide transcript posted by Knots Landing.net, Sheridan explained that she met Bolton at a party in 1991 when her then-husband Harry Hamlin was out of town but reiterated that they did not start to date until after her split from the actor.

Nicollette Sheridan has not yet responded to Lisa Rinna’s story about the love note in the trashcan, but she did recently react to Rinna’s comment about her needing a job. According to Bravo, last month Nicollette responded to Lisa shading her on Watch What Happens Live. After host Andy Cohen mentioned that Nicollette had recently started following him on Twitter, Rinna said, “I bet she did. She probably needs a job.”

You can see Nicollette Sheridan’s response to Rinna’s job jab below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues on Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.