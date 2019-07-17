Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer Pleads With Jack, Brady Goes After Xander

Days of Our Lives is heating up, and the drama will be at an all-time high during the mid-week episode.

According to Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) as she gives an impassioned speech to her former husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), about the man he used to be.

As viewers already know, Jack was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s serum, but lost all of his memories in the process, much like Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

When Jack returned to Salem with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), no one was more stunned than his former wife, Jennifer. Jen was thrilled to see Jack, but quickly learned that he was no longer the man she used to be married to.

Jack can’t remember anything about his life with Jennifer, or their children Abigail (Kate Mansi) and JJ (Casey Moss). However, this week, Jen will try to get through to the love of her life yet again in hopes that he’ll want to take Dr. Rolf’s other serum in order to regain his memory.

If that happens, it seems that Jack will be remorseful about how he’s acted towards his friends and family members since returning to Salem, and likely ditch his current wife, Eve, who has been manipulating him for months.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will try to have Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) fired from Titan.

Brady never wanted Xander to work at the family company in the first place, and now that he’s been arrested he has a reason to try and get his employment terminated.

Can we talk about Gabi's outfit? ???????? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/M81rZ7tOTP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 16, 2019

Loading...

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will have a bizarre encounter with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Fans know that Nicole isn’t who she claims to be, and that she’s actually Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in an elaborate mask and wig.

This week, Kristen’s identity could be revealed, and Gabi may be the one to unmask her.

Meanwhile, Gabi will also come face to face with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Gabi will confront Kate about lying to the police and framing Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) for locking her and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) in the secret room under the DiMera mansion.

Gabi will demand that Kate come clean, but it seems likely that Kate will continue to do whatever suits her own best interest in the situation.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.