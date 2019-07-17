Watch Tunisia Vs. Nigeria Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations 3rd-Place Match, Start Time, Preview

Two teams that had been among the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations favorites, Nigeria and Tunisia, are left to battle for third place in the competition.

Nigeria and Tunisia, which both ranked among the favorites to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship, find themselves able to do no better than third place, after each suffered disappointing semifinal ousters. Nigeria, especially, took a crushing blow, as The South African reported. With their match against Algeria appearing ready for extra time, they suddenly conceded a free kick goal to Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez in the 95th minute, dropping them into Wednesday’s third-place clash. But Tunisia remain the higher-ranked team — in fact, the highest-ranked team in Africa as they play for third place in the match that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Tunisia vs. Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff match on Wednesday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Wednesday, July 17, at the 30,000-seat Al Salam Stadium, also known as Cairo Military Production Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Nigeria, that start time will be 8 p.m. West Africa Time, while the game will also start at 8 p.m. Central European Time in Tunisia.

In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 8 p.m., British Summer Time. In the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 12 p.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Thursday morning, 4 a.m. Eastern on Thursday morning, July 18.

Tunisia’s coach Alain Giresse said that despite their loss to Senegal — which will play for the trophy against Algeria on Friday — his team will not lack motivation. That’s even if the team will be playing for what amounts to the tournament’s consolation prize, according to RFI.

“Third place gets you on the podium just like in the Olympic Games,” the French coach said on Tuesday. “Only the first three are recognized and get a medal. But even if we finish fourth, it really isn’t such a bad outcome given all the teams that started in the competition.”

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Tunisia vs. Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations consolation prize match, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without direct access to the BeIn Sports network may also access the Nigeria-Tunisia match streaming live for free. That would require signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. That way, fans can watch the Eagles of Carthage vs. Super Eagles match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will carry the match, as it will in Tunisia. In Nigeria, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based SuperSport network will broadcast and stream the game, as will the French-language Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams in Spain.

In Canada, both the 2019 AFCON third-place and championship final matches are streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the last AFCON quarterfinal.

For a lengthy list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Tunisia vs. Nigeria match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.