Wendy Williams Speaks On Cardi B’s Courtroom ‘Couture’: ‘There’s A Time And A Place’

Wendy Williams is not a fan of Cardi B’s latest courtroom attire.

The daytime talk show host brought up the “Press” rapper’s latest courtroom looks while discussing Cardi on her “Hot Topics” section of The Wendy Williams Show. According to Hollywood Life, Williams, who is a fan of Cardi’s, told her audience during Tuesday’s taping that the rapper’s decision to wear “couture” outfits when facing a judge may not be the best choice. Williams compared Cardi’s looks to a “woman wearing a fur coat to the welfare office,” and also referenced an interview from Cardi’s alleged victims’ lawyer Joe Tacopino. During the interview, Tacopino claimed that the Grammy award winner is only concerned about what she will wear to court rather than the actual case.

“I love Cardi, don’t take this the wrong way, but this is [a message] for everybody going to court: You have to have a certain amount of humble respect for why you’re there,” she said.

“This is a very wealthy woman, and she’s got very lovely breasts, but there are a time and a place to show them, but I wouldn’t wear this to court… You don’t carry a multi-thousand dollar bag… She’s too couture for court and the Birkin bag, you don’t carry that to court. Cardi doesn’t hate me, I’m just talking my truth, I do it every day.”

Cardi has yet to address Williams’ comments. The rapper reportedly rarely talks about her case but took to Instagram recently to address Tacopino’s comments. She stated that Tacopino shouldn’t be focused on what she’s wearing and said she dresses like “a young f–kn lady.”

The “Money” rapper was arrested back in October for allegedly orchestrating an attack on two bartending sisters, E! News reports. The attack was reportedly due to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper believing that her husband, Offset, was involved with one of the bartenders. Cardi was arrested for the attacks and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree, which are both misdemeanors, and was released. However, Cardi’s decision to reject a plea deal resulted in the artist being indicted by a grand jury back in June. She is now looking at two felony counts and multiple, lesser charges.

The artist pleads not guilty to all counts against her. She will reportedly learn of her next court date on September 9, the same day as her co-defendants’ hearing.