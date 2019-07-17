Khloe Kardashian And True Are ‘Inseparable’ As She Works On Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly spending every moment possible with her daughter True Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her daughter, 1-year-old True, are reportedly inseparable following her split from True’s father Tristan, per Hollywood Life. Kardashian is reportedly ensuring that she is present in her baby girl’s life and that the baby feels supported and loved by her. The star is utilizing her free time between working on her clothing brand, Good American, KUWTK, and her own E! show, Revenge Body. The outlet claims that Kardashian is prioritizing True more than ever, as Tristan is reportedly not as involved in his daughter’s everyday life.

“Khloe spends every day and night with True because she feels it’s very important for True to always have a parent around and since Tristan is not around much, she wants to make sure she sees True daily,” a source said.

“She takes True everywhere with her. She has a nanny and assistant helping her, however, she’s extremely hands-on and does a lot of things herself.”

Kardashian and Tristan ended their relationship in February shortly after he was seen cozying up with former Kardashian-Jenner friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Kardashian has stated that Thompson was a great father to their daughter and shared that she wanted him in True’s life as much as possible. The entrepreneur stated on podcast Divorce Sucks that her daughter can “feel energy,” and she wants her to be familiar with her father.

The NBA star has reportedly been unavailable for both True and his son Prince. Tristan shares Prince with his ex Jordan Craig, who he was reported to be with before beginning his relationship with Kardashian in 2016. Craig reportedly feels as if she is raising their son by herself and claims that Tristan only shows off their son for the sake of social media.

“She [Craig] isn’t at all surprised to see Khloe struggle with Tristan’s involvement with True,” a source said. “Jordan has no ill will or feelings for Khloe whatsoever. She loves her son so much and essentially raises him alone.”

While he hasn’t publicly addressed claims that he is an absentee father, Tristan did applaud Kardashian for the way she’s raising their daughter. In June, the Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a photo of Kardashian and True on his Instagram page. Under the photo, Tristan stated that True was “lucky” to have Kardashian as her mother and as someone to admire.