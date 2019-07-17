Watch ACF Fiorentina Vs. Chivas Guadalajara Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview

The seventh annual International Champions Cup preseason tournament gets rolling on Tuesday as Italian side Fiorentina visits Illinois to take on Mexico's Chivas Guadalajara.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cuop opener on Tuesday, pitting Serie A side ACF Fiorentina against Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer team Chivas Guadalajara, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 20,000-seat SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview, Illinois, on Tuesday, July 16. That start time will be 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific.

In Italy, kickoff will take place at 3 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, July 17. Mexico shares the North American time zones, meaning kickoff time is the same as in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 2 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Japan Standard Time.

La Viola were actually a late replacement for AS Roma, who finished sixth on the Serie A table last season but had to bow out of the ICC competition due to UEFA Europa League commitments.

Fiorentina join 10 other European teams from four countries in this year’s ICC, according to Forbes. Chivas is the only Mexican — and in fact, only non-European — side in the International Champions Cup for 2019. The other teams, in truth, have bigger names than either of the teams playing on Tuesday.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will take part in Spain’s La Liga. From Serie A, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and champions Juventus will take part. The English Premier League is represented by Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United. German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will represent their country, as well according to the ICC site.

Alan Pulido scored nine goals in 28 matches for Chivas last season. Refugio Ruiz / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Tuesday ACF Fiorentina vs. Chivas Guadalajara International Champions Cup preseason showdown, log in to ESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. Live streams from ESPN and ESPN 2, which airs the match, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the ACF Fiorentina vs. Chivas Guadalajara preseason match live stream for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the international preseason tour match streamed live at no charge.

In Italy, Sport Italia will live stream the International Champions Cup clash, while in Mexico, as well as in Central American countries, ESPN International will live stream the preseason game.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, and in Japan, DAZN Japan streams the game. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of ACF Fiorentina vs. Chivas Guadalajara preseason match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.