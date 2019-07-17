‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter’s Estranged Husband Matt Was Reportedly Fired After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gina Kirschenheiter's husband Matt is no longer employed at his former job.

According to a report shared by Radar Online on July 16, Matt is no longer working at the investment management firm PIMCO and in a statement from a company spokesperson, it was revealed that he was “let go” from his position after he was arrested for a supposed domestic assault on the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Laura Batty, another spokesperson for the company, also confirmed that Matt is no longer working at the company but did not give any additional details in regards to why he was “let go.” That said, an insider has shared new information with the outlet and claims that Matt was terminated from his position shortly after his alleged physical encounter with Kirschenheiter at their Orange County home last month.

“He is devastated, and does not know how he is going to provide for his family,” an insider said.

On June 22, Matt was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence but has not actually been formally charged with a crime. That said, he has been handed a restraining order, which bans him from contacting Kirschenheiter, and he is also not allowed to see his children — Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4 — outside of his supervised visits.

Following Matt’s alleged attack on his estranged wife, she requested a temporary restraining order and in her request, she claimed Matt threatened to “f**king kill” her as he allegedly beat her after a night out with friends.

“He ripped my bra strap off, then took a pillow and hit me on the side of the head with it hard,” she said. “My ears rang. I begged him to stop to calm down… but he kept hitting me.”

Kirschenheiter was granted temporary “legal and physical custody” of her and Matt’s three kids and next month, she and Matt are due back in court where a judge will make a decision on whether or not Matt should be allowed to spend unsupervised time with their children.

Prior to Kirschenheiter’s dispute with her estranged husband, the former couple prompted reconciliation rumors on Instagram as she shared several photos of the two of them spending time as a family with their kids.

To see more of Kirschenheiter and her co-stars, don’t miss the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.