Miley Cyrus Shares Hilarious & Bizarre Throwback Of Herself & Selena Gomez In Alien Costumes

Miley Cyrus is taking the Area 51 jokes to Twitter today.

The singer is known for having a sense of humor, making light of trending topics from time to time on social media. In her most recent ploy, Cyrus joined in on the whole viral Area 51 joke by sharing a number of alien-like photos on her Twitter feed. The first post of three came this morning, with Cyrus tweeting a photo of herself and pal Selena Gomez in alien costumes.

In the shot that is a throwback from her Hannah Montana days, Miley and Selena throw up peace signs as they stand in costume on set. Selena used to play the role of Hannah’s arch-rival Mikayla and in the shot, the two join together with Gomez smiling in the photo and Cyrus sticking out her tongue in it. The two don blue-colored alien suits with matching hats while also sporting a little bit of face paint as well.

In the caption of the image, the 26-year-old jokes that they’re going to area 51 and since it went live for her fans, it’s earned her plenty of attention with over 500,000 favorites, 76,000 retweets, and 2,000 comments. Some followers commented on the photo to gush over the Disney throwback while countless others let Miley know that they want to join her and Selena in storming Area 51. A few others begged the two ladies to join forces once again — this time in a song collaboration.

Me & @selenagomez on our way to Area 51 ???? pic.twitter.com/P5ui7X5keU — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 16, 2019

“I remember the lines like it was yesterday,” one follower wrote with an alien emoji attached to the end.

“Please collab with her we love you two AAAAAA [sic],” another fan commented.

“But seriously When are you two making a collab? We love you guys!!!!!,” one more follower commented.

That one time @ Area 51 pic.twitter.com/ywxzbDC1BT — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 16, 2019

Additionally, Cyrus shared a photo of herself in a taco costume with a person dressed as a green alien photobombing her as well as another Twitter photo of herself locking lips with a fake alien. All of Cyrus’ new alien tweets stemmed from a new Facebook group that has vowed to storm the famed Area 51 where many believe aliens are being held. As The Inquisitr reported, a viral Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” is trying to get as many people as possible to storm the area and gain entry in September.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” the Facebook description reads.

While the event organizer calls it a joke, it will be interesting to see how many people actually will try to end the highly-restricted area in September.