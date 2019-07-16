Julia Roberts Posts Reaction To 2019 Emmy Snub

The nominations for the 2019 Emmys were announced today, and among them were some pretty high-profile names like Kit Harrington and Emilia Clark for their roles in Game of Thrones, Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal, Amy Adams for Sharp Objects, and Don Cheadle for Black Money.

Missing, however, from the list was Julia Roberts. The actress appeared in and executive produced Homecoming, the Amazon Prime Video psychological thriller that follows Roberts as a social worker who helps soldiers readjust to civilian life. It is based on a podcast written by Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz.

The series, which was created by Sam Esmail, didn’t receive a nomination in the outstanding drama category and Roberts’ co-stars Sissy Spacek, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, and Stephen James didn’t receive nods either.

Roberts posted about the Emmys on her Instagram today with a screenshot from her phone showing a headline from USA Today. The story listed Roberts alongside George Clooney and Emma Stone as the biggest Emmy nomination snubs.

Clooney was expected to receive a nomination for the Catch-22 miniseries in which he starred. Clooney also directed two episodes of the Second World War-set Hulu show.

Stone starred in Netflix’s Maniac alongside Jonah Hill. They both played participants in a drug trial.

Roberts previously talked about filming the show, as reported by Variety.

“I just think that what Eli and Micah have written is such a great old-fashioned yarn set in this really modern conundrum of a morality play. And you put that in Sam’s incredibly stylish, capable, huge hands, it seemed a very safe place to be.”

It marked the actress’s return to the small screen, although that is not how she would describe the medium.

“I guess I didn’t really think of it as small screen, big screen. I don’t know — my television is pretty big,” she said. “Everything is just so good, the bar is just so high, and for me it’s just nice to bring something into people’s homes.”

Homecoming is currently working on its second season. According to RadioTimes, Roberts will not return for the show’s second season, but she will continue to produce the thriller.

While the actress was snubbed by the Emmys, she does have another reason to celebrate. Variety announced in June that Roberts will be inducted into the 2020 Walk of Fame. The Pretty Woman actress will be honored alongside Spike Lee, Octavia Spencer, Chris Hemsworth, and DC Comics character Batman.