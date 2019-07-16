Teddi Mellencamp Teases ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Drama On Twitter

The three-part reunion starts tonight.

Teddi Mellencamp and her costars will be seen tonight on the first installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion.

On Twitter, ahead of what is sure to be a dramatic new episode, Mellencamp teased fans about the drama that is to come.

“Tonight we’re reunited and it feels so good. Well, most of the time. Okay, for the first five minutes,” she tweeted.

Mellencamp has formed some great friendships since joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2017 for Season 8. As fans have seen, she and Kyle Richards are quite good friends and frequently spend time with one another when the cameras aren’t around. They even recently attended the Coachella Music Festival, where they were spotted enjoying time with Lisa Rinna.

While Mellencamp has grown close to some of her costars, she’s also butted heads with certain cast members, and for the last several weeks, she’s been at odds with Camille Grammer, who appeared in a “friend” role during Season 9.

After Grammer took aim at Mellencamp earlier this season, claiming she was nothing more than an entitled millennial, Mellencamp fired back in a blog post by taking aim at the way in which Grammer had allegedly gotten her money.

“I take millennial as a plus, as it makes me feel young! And entitled? Nah. I’ve worked since I was a teenager and built a business on my own from the ground up. No need for a divorce settlement here,” she wrote.

More recently, Grammer accused Mellencamp of snubbing her daughter, which Mellencamp has repeatedly denied.

In addition to their ongoing disputes during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, the ladies also butted heads at the Season 9 reunion, and judging by the sneak peek clips at the upcoming special, Grammer didn’t seem to be getting along with most of the cast.

In addition to bringing up the alleged incident between Mellencamp and her daughter, Grammer was seen taking aim at new cast member Denise Richards, who she suggested hasn’t worked as hard as she has. Right away, Grammer’s costars, including Mellencamp, are taken aback. After all, Richards has been working as an actress for decades and has a number of hits under her belt.

To see more of Teddi Mellencamp, Grammer, and the rest of the cast, don’t miss the start of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion tonight, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.