Reality Steve’s Spoilers Reveal Latest On ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah’s Status As Fans Root For Big Pairing Shift

Hannah Brown isn’t done facing drama yet in her season of The Bachelorette. Spoilers have teased that not only does Luke Parker return once again to shake things up, but the buzz is that Hannah faced additional drama post-filming. As a result of all that has supposedly happened, many fans have been hoping that Brown would ultimately end up with someone else from her season. Unfortunately, spoiler king Reality Steve says he’s hearing it’s not going to happen.

Warning! Major The Bachelorette spoilers ahead!

As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, Reality Steve’s spoilers have revealed that Hannah gets engaged to Jed Wyatt at the final rose ceremony. She is said to eliminate Peter Weber next and reject Tyler Cameron at that last rose ceremony before choosing Jed.

Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that Hannah broke off her engagement with Jed a few weeks ago. It seems that ABC cameras filmed it all, and viewers will see it during the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, July 30.

As soon as Reality Steve revealed that the relationship between Hannah and Jed had ended, many started rooting for her to reunite with Tyler. The Inquisitr noted that as of last week, the blogger said that Hannah and Tyler had not been in direct communication, and he was certain they wouldn’t be allowed to have contact until ATFR airs.

Reality Steve has just addressed this again in his new blog post, and fans will probably be disappointed by some of what he shares. He notes that he’s been hearing from plenty of fans who either think they know that Hannah and Tyler are together now or are hoping they will be soon.

Unfortunately, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers signal that it’s not going to happen.

“I’m sorry to burst your bubble. It’s not happening… Regardless of whatever they’re doing online, I’m being told there is nothing going on between Hannah and Tyler, nor will there be come the live ATFR… I’m just telling you you might want to lower your expectations because I’m told it’s not in the cards.”

Plenty of Bachelorette fans have noticed that Tyler has been very supportive of Hannah across social media as this season has aired. In addition, a recent Instagram post that Nick Viall shared included Tyler and sparked some playful banter between Hannah and her runner-up. Sadly, it seems at least at this point, that’s the extent of the relationship between the two.

In fact, it seems there are rumors swirling that Tyler is going to be the next Bachelor lead. That definitely is not an official announcement yet, and Reality Steve cautions fans that he thinks Peter Weber and Mike Johnson are likely still contenders, too.

Could things change at some point and bring Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron back together again? The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that most viewers will probably be left feeling disappointed after this season wraps up, but perhaps fans can at least look forward to an enticing Bachelor season this winter.