‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Jack Gets A New Lease On Life

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, July 16 brings a big choice for Chelsea after she makes a deal with Victor. Plus, Jill encourages Cane to spend time with Traci despite Billy’s objection, and Billy gives Jack some hope.

Jack (Peter Bergman) found himself feeling blah. He had a productive talk with Traci (Beth Maitland) while she packed her bags for her upcoming trip. Traci talked up all of Jack’s accomplishments, and Jack credited Traci for following her inspiration with her new novel. Later at Chancellor Park, Jack ran into Jill (Jess Walton). They discussed Katherine and Dina (Marla Adams). Jill advised Jack to tell the younger version of Dina in his mind to back off. Then, at Crimson Lights, Billy recommended Jack to go to Paris to see Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Billy made all the travel arrangements for his brother. He helped Jack out, even though Billy had dreamed of Delia earlier.

Earlier, Billy ran into Jill and Cane (Daniel Goddard). While Jill was thrilled about Cane and Traci’s growing relationship, Billy hated it. Billy said that Cane serves as a distraction for Traci, but Cane insisted he’s Traci’s inspiration instead. Cane further surprised Jill when he admitted that he hadn’t spoken with Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane admitted that he’s no longer trying to impress Lily, and Jill appreciated that Cane is living for himself. At the Abbott mansion, Cane told Traci about his run-in with Billy, but he didn’t want to cancel their travel plans. Cane helped Traci with her bags, and they left for New York City together.

Elsewhere, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) told Victor (Eric Braeden) that she wants to have a big family dinner without the children. Victor agreed but said he did not want to invite Adam (Mark Grossman). Then Victor went to see Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). He asked her to let him see Connor. Chelsea agreed to give Victor the location of Connor’s camp if he promised not to tell Connor that Adam is alive. Victor made the promise, and before he left, Victor asked Nick and Chelsea to come to the family dinner. Nick agreed to attend, but Chelsea said she wasn’t sure of her plans.

After Victor left, Nick talked her into going with him. Chelsea agreed to go to the Newman Ranch, but she warned Nick that Adam might explode if he saw her at a family gathering with Nick.