Mackenzie McKee Joins The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Amid Season 10 After Previous Stint On ‘Teen Mom 3’

The rumors have proven true.

Mackenzie McKee and her family will be seen on an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG.

According to a July 16 report from OK! Magazine, the former Teen Mom 3 cast member joined the MTV reality series as the show’s fifth girl amid rumors claiming Amber Portwood could soon be fired.

In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes of Season 10, the mother of three is seen looking at her youngest child, son Broncs, with a big smile on her face. Meanwhile, Portwood is seen in tears before engaging in what appears to be an argument with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who she was recently accused of assaulting.

News of McKee’s addition to the show comes just over a month after Radar Online suggested she had joined the series to replace Bristol Palin, who quit the show in April after appearing on just one season.

As the outlet explained, McKee was previously in the running to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 as the show’s fifth girl but ultimately, MTV decided to instead go with McKee’s former co-star.

Although one source said that McKee’s appearance on the show was merely a “trial period,” it was also noted that McKee’s trial run would determine if she will “continue as an original girl.”

“Mackenzie has been filming,” a source told Radar Online on June 3. “She will appear in a few episodes towards the end of the season.”

During an interview with Us Weekly in May, Portwood said she didn’t want a new cast member brought to the show.

Maci Bookout also said she didn’t want any “new friends.”

“I’m good with just four,” Cheyenne Floyd added.

After Palin announced the end of her time on Teen Mom OG on Instagram, McKee said to Radar Online that she “doesn’t know what [MTV]’s plans are” in regard to finding a potential replacement.

“Me and Josh are thriving right now and living our best life,” she said months ago. “We are really shining on YouTube and my business is thriving and I have so many plans in the works.”

McKee and her husband, Josh, share three kids, including Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

While McKee has not yet released a statement about her new role on Teen Mom OG, she did share a photo of herself in New York City over the weekend, where the cast was filming the Season 10 reunion.

Teen Mom OG Season 10 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.