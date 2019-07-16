‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Supports Tartan Fundraiser For The Scottish Highlands

Outlander star Sam Heughan is a big supporter of a number of Scottish causes and institutions, and he is drawing attention to reinvigorating the weaving and mill heritage to create a textile mill in the Highlands.

International Business Times shared a shout out from Heughan, who plays Highlander Jamie Fraser, Laird of Broch Tuarach of Lallybroch on the Starz series Outlander. Heughan is supporting a company called Prickly Thistle, founded by a woman named Clare Campbell whose mission is to bring tartan weaving back to the Highlands.

Campbell has been working out of a temporary space, but she needs help to fund an actual textile mill. The funding of the Black House Mill will give Prickly Thistle a permanent home. Heughan asked his followers on social media to help out to #BuildtheMill on Twitter.

“Please support Clare and this wonderful project! So inspiring, creative and full of Scottish heritage!”

The Scottish actor has been supporting this project for more than two years, and Prickly Thistle posted a thank you on Facebook, sharing that “when Sam says,” people listen.

“We don’t think anyone could argue with the facts, that this Scot is one of the most inspirational leaders of positive global change!”

They added that not only has Heughan supported endeavors that involve Scottish and Highland heritage, but in working with My Peak Challenge, he has helped to raise millions for cancer research. The Prickly Thistle finished the post by saluting the actor.

“We salute you Sam Heughan, the rebels will always be behind you!”

But they couldn’t toast the Outlander actor without a joke referring to his actual lowland status.

“A lifelong debt is owed to one of the most inspirational modern Scots we know!!!! Even if he is a Lowlander…”

Heughan was born in the south of Scotland in the county of Kirkcudbrightshire in Dumfries and Galloway. The actor who portrays Jamie Fraser isn’t the only member of the Outlander family to support this project, as author and project creator Diana Gabaldon has also supported and contributed the mill who wants to make the Highlands its permanent home.

Loading...

According to the Kickstarter website, the Build The Mill project is almost midway to their goal of $150,000, describing themselves as “rebels with a cause.” The project is all or nothing, meaning that if they don’t reach their goal by the end of July, the mill won’t be refurbished.

Prickly Thistle is offering merchandise for a donation, with a belt or suspenders for a $56 contribution, or a “Day or Night” scarf for $119. If fans can’t make up their mind, for $250, they can get a Rebel Reward Voucher, and make their decision later.

For those who want to be immersed in the tartan weaving experience, they can go big and donate $10,000 for the Ultimate Rebel Weave Experience, where a custom tartan will be designed for them after a personal tour for four with Clare Campbell, which includes lunch on location.