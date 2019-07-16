Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why She Is No Longer Watching New Episodes Of ‘RHOBH’ On Twitter

What has turned her off from the show?

Lisa Vanderpump is no longer watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After quitting the series last month, the Los Angeles-based restaurant owner and reality star took to her Twitter page, where she revealed how she’s coping with the recent deaths of her mother and brother and explained why she’s no longer watching the Bravo TV reality series.

After receiving a message from a fan who said she was coping with a loss by keeping her mind occupied, Vanderpump agreed that staying busy has helped her as well.

“The only thing that helps is to stay productive, lean on true friends, stay away from negativity, that is why I couldn’t watch the show,” she explained.

Since losing her brother, Mark Vanderpump, last spring and her mother, Jean Vanderpump, in June, Vanderpump has been staying busy with production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and at her newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which opened at the Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas in March.

As fans may have seen on Twitter, the opening of Vanderpump’s spot in Las Vegas was supposed to be included in the footage for the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but later cut from the episode.

While attending the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood, California in June, Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her decision to quit the show.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she explained. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Although Vanderpump won’t be appearing in any further episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has been filming the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules for the past several weeks and recently attended the Kentucky wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

While it was initially believed that Vanderpump would not be able to attend the wedding due to her mother’s passing in London, England, she ultimately arrived to Kentucky in late June after traveling from Los Angeles on the private jet of Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is currently airing on Bravo TV on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV later this year.