Hailey Baldwin Gets Feisty On Twitter Defending Justin Bieber

Maynard James Keenan recently posted a less-than-flattering comment about Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin is not standing by in silence. The “What do you Mean?” singer’s wife took to social media to stand up for Justin in a Twitter response, and put down Maynard for his words.

Previously, Justin had expressed his interest in the band Tool, of which Maynard James Keenan is the front man. Apparently, he didn’t appreciate Justin enjoying his music. Maynard responded to Justin in a tweet saying “#bummer,” US Weekly stated.

Justin’s wife, Hailey, did not take kindly to this comment from the 55-year-old. She responded in a very lengthy tweet, in which she called Maynard “childish” and purported that he must be very “unhappy” with himself to respond to Justin for seemingly just expressing his admiration for Maynard’s music.

She went on to write that she hopes he can “find security” within himself. The band frontman has not responded to Hailey’s comments, and it is not clear yet if he will, or whether he will apologize to Justin.

He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019

Justin and Hailey recently celebrated their one year anniversary engagement. Hailey posted on Instagram writing how much she continues to love Justin and how he makes every day beautiful.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more. Life gets more beautiful everyday [sic] because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Since their engagement a year ago, the happy couple tied the knot in a court room in September. However, according to Us Weekly, they do plan on having a larger celebration of their union as a married couple later in the year. A source said that this bigger celebration will likely happen around their one year wedding anniversary.

As for children, Justin Bieber posted on Instagram that eventually he will get to go on daddy-daughter dates. However, he quickly cleared up any rumors that would come from that statement, by saying he is not in a rush to be a father just yet, and that he wants to enjoy Hailey by herself for a while. It appears as though it will be a bit longer before fans of the couple get to see them with a baby.

Fans wanting to keep up-to-date with the latest news from Justin and Hailey should follow their respective Instagram accounts.