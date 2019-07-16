Prince Harry Is Reportedly ‘Ready To Blow’ After Stressful Year, With Meghan Close Behind Him

Prince Harry is reportedly on the verge of becoming unglued, as he deals with stresses he has experienced over the past year, and Meghan is right behind him.

“Between the new parent exhaustion, the feud with Will and Kate, the royal expectations, her crazy family and everything else Harry is ready to blow — and Meghan isn’t far behind him,” a source told Radar Online.

In addition, the couple’s apparent need to buck the system when it comes to following protocol is also a source of tension within the royal family, which hasn’t helped matters.

“Meghan feels that the rules and regulations in connection with Royal protocol are antiquated to forward thinking Millennials,” another source told the news outlet.

“Meghan and Harry respect tradition but want the freedom to do their own work and promote their causes without being held back by any constraints,” the source went on to say.

Harry and William’s rift, which is reportedly the result of William’s controlling nature, is just another source of stress.

Radar Online noted that those tensions were notably visible in photographs released after baby Archie’s christening, observing that Kate Middleton and Prince William seemed detached.

William didn’t smile in the group picture, and his hands were tightly clasped in front of him. Kate managed to smile in the photo but some claimed she appeared stiff.

Royal fans lay into 'sour' William and 'pained' Kate over christening imagehttps://t.co/SMYRLgBgkQ pic.twitter.com/ZaAJiaXPzO — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) July 7, 2019

If Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, do seek counseling to work through some of the pressure in their lives, it wouldn’t be the first time the prince has sought professional help to get through tough times.

When he was 28, Harry sought therapy after struggling with anxiety. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2017, he said that he had “shut down all his emotions” since his mother’s death. However, he avoided discussing his feelings for a long time and only sought help after he reportedly had anxiety and felt “on the verge of punching someone” during royal engagements.

There is no doubt that living in the spotlight can have negative effects on one’s life, as there is no escaping attention these days. Harry said the public attention made him feel like he could be “very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions.”

Harry has since become a mental health advocate, and has spoken out on several occasions about breaking down the stigma attached to mental health issues. He has even teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV series on mental health issues.