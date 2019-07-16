Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are ‘Careering From One Disaster To Another,’ Claims Royal Expert

The two can't find the right balance between being royals and keeping their private lives private, says Russell Myers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “careering from one disaster to another” while trying and failing to balance their desire for privacy with their royal duties, says royal expert Russell Myers.

As The Sun reports, Harry and Meghan, like all members of the royal family, have to strike a balance between keeping their private lives private while also handling royal duties and, in a larger sense, being representatives of their country’s centuries-old monarchy.

But as Myers sees it, they’re failing at it. Speaking to the Pod Save The Queen podcast, he says that they “can’t have one foot in and one foot out.”

The problem for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Myers sees it, is that they’re sort of caught in the middle. On the one hand, Harry is so far down the line to the throne that, by all rights, he should be a minor royal with little media attention and that’s something he desperately wants, says Myers.

“Certainly, Harry would like to be more like Zara and Mike [Tindall], and have that freedom,” he says.

Zara, for those not familiar, is Prince Harry’s cousin, the daughter of his aunt, Princess Anne.

Serena Williams praised Meghan Markle after she supported her at her #Wimbledon final: "She's such a great friend and a great person as well, and always positive, no matter what. It's so good to have people like that just to know." https://t.co/lo061awJu9 pic.twitter.com/PX62OhIndK — E! News (@enews) July 13, 2019

Unfortunately for Harry, says Myers, that’s not going to be possible. Harry’s father (Prince Charles) will one day be the King of England, as will his brother, Prince William. That means that he, his wife, and his children are going to be in the public eye perhaps much more than they’re comfortable with.

And pay attention the public has with disastrous effect for the couple. For example, the couple spent about $3 million from the Sovereign Grant (that is, the money British taxpayers pay to support the monarchy) on renovating their new home, Frogmore Cottage; an eyebrow-raising sum that hasn’t gone over well with the British media.

Loading...

Their demands for privacy have rubbed the British the wrong way as well. Prince Archie’s christening, for example, was kept private, much to the annoyance of the British press and British public. And on the subject of Archie’s religious upbringing, the couple also didn’t publicly identify the lad’s godparents, another annoyance.

Similarly, Meghan’s security people reportedly told off spectators who were trying to snap pictures of the duchess at Wimbledon, even though she was there for her own enjoyment and not as part of her royal duties.

Unfortunately, says Myers, Harry and Meghan are going to be left with no choice but to own up to their roles.

“I’m afraid they need to really realize where they are in the world, and you can’t switch [privacy] on and off when you want,” he says.