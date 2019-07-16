Kris Jenner Reportedly Wants To Ink $300 Million Deal For New ‘KUWTK’ Contract

Kris Jenner is ready for her next task as momager.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Jenner manages all of her kids’ businesses and contracts, including the ones on their hit E! show. According to Radar Online, Jenner is now wheeling and dealing to try and ink her kids’ some sweet new contracts. Back in 2017, Kris pulled off a mega-deal to get $150 million for Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner to appear on the hit show. But now, the 63-year-old is looking to double their earnings and is wanting $300 million for the family to extend their current contracts.

According to an insider close to the show, Kris thinks that with everything going on in her girls’ lives, they deserve a huge pay raise because a lot of people are going to be tuning in to the show.

“Kim is on her way to becoming a lawyer and Kanye is going to be more involved in the show than ever. Kim thinks that is definitely worth a lot more money because he is bringing so many new viewers in right now.”

In addition, the famous family is already coming off the heels of another successful season with the cheating drama between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods taking center stage —with Khloe and Kylie caught up in the middle.

“Kris is so stressed out right now, which is why she needed to take a vacation. The finale ratings were everything she was hoping for and more. So now it is all on the network,” the insider shared.

Additionally, there is a lot going on in 2019 that there wasn’t back in 2017 when they originally inked their other deals. Not only is Kendall Jenner one of the most well-known supermodels on the planet, but it also helps that Kylie Jenner’s stock has also risen since they last renewed their deals. The lip kit mogul was recently named a billionaire by Forbes, and she also has 1-year-old daughter Stormi, which viewers are interested in watching. Additionally, Khloe Kardashian now has baby True Thompson, and she also wasn’t around when the last deal was signed.

The source also revealed that Rob Kardashian is supposed to be joining his famous sisters on the cast of the show full time. Although the insider did not specifically mention Rob’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, it can only be assumed that she will also appear on the show from time to time just like her cousins.

Currently, Kris is yachting around Europe with her boyfriend Corey Gamble as she waits to see if E! will grant her and her family a lucrative new deal.