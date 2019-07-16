Pink Responds To Backlash From Photo Showing Her Kids Running Freely At The Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

'Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves,' Pink said on Instagram.

Popular singer Pink recently headed to Germany to perform a segment of her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour. Her husband Carey Hart and their two children, 2-year-old Jameson Moon Hart and 8-year-old Willow Sage Hart, joined her for the trip. Judging by her recent Instagram photos, the family has been enjoying every moment of their time abroad.

However, it hasn’t been all lighthearted fun, as suggested by the time the pair took their children to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. The memorial, which features stunning architecture, pays tribute to the many Jews that were killed during the Holocaust. Pink shared a photo from the memorial on her Instagram page and it got a surprising amount of backlash, according to Fox News.

In the photo, Pink’s children can be seen running after one another at the memorial. The photo seemed innocent enough, and some Instagram users commended Pink for teaching her children about this piece of tragic history. Nevertheless, there were some that deemed in inappropriate that the star was letting her kids run around at such a somber location.

“Berlin, I love you,” was Pink’s simple original caption. However, she had no choice but to revise it after seeing the criticism she was getting for her parenting skills. She stated that she was Jewish herself, and that also applied to her children. She believes that allowing children to be carefree, even in this particular location, is what the designer of the memorial would have wanted.

“And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mother’s family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

Many fans rushed to the singer’s defense, including actress Selma Blair, who has been close to Pink for years.

“I love Berlin too. I love that what happened is not being forgotten. I love this celebration of life. I love you,” she wrote.

Pink Defends Her Daughter Willow, 8, & Son Jameson, 2, for Running in Holocaust Memorial https://t.co/ABqCunDIRG — People (@people) July 14, 2019

Pink has never been one to take criticism of her parenting skills lightly, and shares very little of her children’s personal life for that very reason. Now she’s taking control over the unsolicited advice people on the Internet are able to give her. In a recent post, she shared that she would be turning off the comment section on her page.

“Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it,” she wrote, with a long string of middle-finger emoji.