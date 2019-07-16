Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Discussing Marriage

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been a hot couple since 2017 when they met at Coachella. The couple have been talking about whether or not they are ready for marriage, and also about whether they will be having another baby anytime soon, a source recently told People.

A source close to the couple has said that Kylie and Travis are “discussing” marriage. They added that Kylie Jenner is currently very happy with her life and happy with Travis as a partner.

Marriage isn’t the only thing the couple have reportedly been discussing. According to the source, they are also trying to give Stormi a sibling. Apparently, Kylie loves to be a mom and can’t wait for her second baby with her rapper boyfriend. Kylie has made it clear that she has always wanted to be a mom.

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source said. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Currently, Kylie is on a beach vacation with her friends in celebration of her summer launch of Kylie Skin. She took all of her friends, as well as Stormi, out on a private branded jet.

She has given all of her friends clothes, swimsuits, personalized towels, and all the Kylie Skin care products they could ever need.

Travis is also on the trip, and according to People, fans are speculating maybe the engagement — or even the wedding — has already happened. This wouldn’t be the first time this rumor has gone around. People speculated around Christmas that they couple were married and they even guessed that Travis would propose during his Super Bowl halftime show.

However, earlier in the year, Kylie said she would tell everyone when it finally happened, People said. Kylie hasn’t said anything yet, so it can be assumed it hasn’t taken place yet.

People also noted that Kylie is taking things slowly. This is likely due to the fact that she’s seen her sisters’ relationships. Her sisters have all gone through pretty big breakups with men they thought they would end up — or did end up — marrying. Afterward, they all had to deal with major heartbreak. By taking things slowly, the billionaire is able to try and prevent this from happening to her.

Kylie has been posting several photos on her Instagram documenting the trip, including a few that featured 1-year-old Stormi.