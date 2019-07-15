‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Confirms She’s ‘Working On’ A New Show With Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador

Vicki Gunvalson isn't letting the drama surrounding Season 14 get her down.

Vicki Gunvalson and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, are currently working on a new show.

Following Gunvalson’s shocking demotion to a friend role on the series’ 14th season, the newly engaged reality star took to her Instagram page, where she confirmed to a hopeful fan that she and her co-stars could soon be seen in a show of their own.

Gunvalson shared an Instagram video of Judge waking her and Beador up after a wild night, seemingly during the cast’s trip to Arizona’s Miraval Resort in March of this year. Then, Hollywood Life shared details about the ladies’ upcoming project and revealed several of Gunvalson’s messages to her fans.

“So funny. Part 1 of [Tamra Judge] videoing [Shannon Beador] and I after a late night #tresamigas #rhoc ‘wake up a**holes’,” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of her first post.

In response, one member of Gunvalson’s online audience said she was “laughing so hard” at the clip and suggested she, Judge, and Beador should have their own show.

“Yep! Working on it,” Gunvalson replied.

As the outlet explained, Gunvalson’s comment wasn’t her only insinuation that she and her co-stars were getting their own show. In fact, in the caption of another post that featured the three ladies enjoying drinks at a Newport Beach restaurant, Gunvalson told fans to stay tuned for what’s next with the “tres amigas” and said they could be coming to “a city near you.”

Although some of Gunvalson’s fans and followers were convinced that Gunvalson’s comments about a new show were a joke, Gunvalson said she, Judge, and Beador are “very serious” about what is to come and confirmed that they are currently “working out the details.”

Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador began filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 in February and a short time later, as the women were spotted with new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke, rumors began swirling in regards to Gunvalson potentially being demoted to a “friend” role on the show.

Although Gunvalson denied the reports of a demotion at the time they were first mentioned, claiming she and Bravo TV were still in negotiations, her reduced role was ultimately confirmed by the network earlier this month with the release of the Season 14 trailer.

Gunvalson, Judge, Beador, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.