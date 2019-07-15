Reports of Lashana Lynch Playing 007 Lead To Mixed Reactions

There was a surprising report over the weekend about casting for the upcoming James Bond movie: That a black woman will be playing 007.

Per The Daily Mail, Lashana Lynch, the British actress best known for her supporting role as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel earlier this year, will appear in the next Bond film, as a new character who takes on the 007 codename following the retirement of James Bond (still played by Daniel Craig.)

The report, which cites “a movie insider,” states that the film begins with Craig’s Bond retired in Jamaica, leading up to a “popcorn-dropping moment” when Ralph Fiennes’ M says “come in, 007” and Lynch enters the room. Her character’s name is “Nomi,” according to the film’s IMDB page.

Per The Mail, “Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning.”

For Bond to work alongside an attractive female agent is currently nothing new for the series, of which the untitled upcoming film is the 25th official installment. What’s new is the character taking on the 007 mantle herself.

However, there has been no reporting indicating that Lynch is being given the Bond role on a permanent basis, or even that she will appear in movies in the series beyond the current one, which is currently in production with a release scheduled for 2020. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of the TV series Fleabag, co-wrote the film, which is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, best known for directing all of the episodes of the first season of True Detective.

The news of the casting drew differing reactions.

“Sigh. 007 is and always has been a male character. To change and appropriate the character to pander to the SJW culture we live in would be a damn shame. I’d boycott the film,” Twitter user Neal Wertanen said in reaction.

Others were more positive.

“I am so excited about Lynch’s casting,” reporter S.E. Smith said on Twitter. “Passing on 007 without the Bond baggage is a rad way to reboot and seeing a Black woman shape the next iteration of an iconic franchise is delightful.”

“Who cares if 007 is a woman- as long as she still drinks martinis, kills bad guys, and has sex with lots and lots of women,” TV writer Jesse McLaren tweeted.