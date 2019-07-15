‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Reportedly Preparing To Welcome Their First Child

The couple wants a baby ASAP!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright can’t wait to become parents.

Just weeks after the Vanderpump Rules couple tied the knot in Kentucky, a report from Hollywood Life has confirmed Taylor and Cartwright are already taking the steps necessary to get the 30-year-old reality star pregnant with their first child.

“Brittany and Jax are excited to be actively trying for a baby now. They want to have kids right away and would like to be pregnant ASAP,” a source close to the Vanderpump Rules cast said on July 14.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year, Taylor was seen chatting with his male co-stars, including Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, about his thoughts on starting a family and said that because he was getting older, he hoped to have kids immediately after he and Cartwright wed. He also said he wanted just two children.

Meanwhile, Cartwright also spoke about her plans for kids and told co-star Ariana Madix that she wanted to have three kids once she and Taylor were married.

“They both feel ready and would be ecstatic to take a pregnancy test that turns out to be positive. They both feel really ready for this. Brittany doesn’t think she’s pregnant right this second, but the way they aren’t not trying, anything could be possible,” the insider continued.

The Hollywood Life insider went on to say that while a number of the show’s other cast members, including Katie Maloney and Lala Kent, have expressed interest in having children with their partners, everyone is convinced that Taylor and Cartwright will be the first couple to announce a pregnancy.

Taylor and Cartwright got married at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, on June 29 after about four years of dating. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Cartwright left her home and her family in Kentucky after meeting Taylor during a girls’ trip to Las Vegas and later landed a waitressing gig alongside him at SUR Restaurant.

Taylor and Cartwright went through hard times during the show’s sixth season after Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers. However, after a short-lived split, the couple got back together at the end of 2017 and became engaged during a visit to Taylor’s late father’s favorite restaurant in Malibu, California, in June 2018.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are currently in production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, which is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.