Theresa Caputo Is Stunning In Leather In Sassy Instagram Snap

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is stunning in leather in a new photo posted not only to her own Instagram but also one of a famous Broadway star who recently won a Tony Award for her starring role in The Cher Show.

Stephanie J. Block shared a pic with Caputo and her fellow cast-members to the social media sharing site. Caputo visited backstage to meet Block after a performance of the show, which scored a Tony not only for the actress but also for costume designer Bob Mackie, who famously designed some of the most iconic outfits of Cher’s long career in the entertainment industry.

Caputo posed alongside Block and her co-stars Micaela Diamond and Teal Wicks, who all portray the Oscar-winning star at various stages of her life. Block said that meeting Caputo, who claims she can sense and relay messages from dearly departed loved ones to their grieving family members, was “extraordinary.”

Caputo also shared a photo of herself and the stars of The Cher Show to Instagram, telling her fans that, if they had not yet seen the play, to “RUN” before it ends its time on The Great White Way on August 18, following a run of 34 previews and 296 regular performances. The show relives Cher’s empowering story through six decades’ worth of iconic songs, movies, costumes and relationships.

Back in May, Theresa revealed in an interview with Extra that she has been very busy helping her daughter Victoria plan her wedding to Michael Mastrandrea, as well as continuing to do both personal readings and public appearances. Victoria and Michael became engaged in February.

Theresa posted a photo to Instagram in May to announce that her daughter had found the wedding gown of her dreams at Kleinfeld, and that she “said yes” to the dress.

“The wedding planning has begun… Victoria just knows what she wants and it always works out. Nothing crazy, very laid back…. I have taken such a back seat. I said whatever she wants, within reason… and she is sticking to it,” commented the medium to Extra.

She also noted that her relationship with her husband of over 20 years, Larry Caputo, since their divorce has been “fantastic.” Theresa explained that the ex-couple is doing great and enjoying planning the nuptials of their only daughter together. They also share a son, Larry Jr.

Theresa is currently on a tour that will take her through the early part of 2020, where she will appear at select venues and provide live audience readings throughout the evening, as well as sharing insider stories about her years of connecting “to the other side.”

Tickets for Theresa Caputo’s tour can be found on her website. There has been no official word from TLC when Long Island Medium will return for its 14th season on the network.