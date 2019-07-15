‘Downton Abbey’ Star Hugh Bonneville To Star In Netflix Family Musical, ‘Jingle Jangle’

Hugh Bonneville, the star of the television series Downton Abbey and the Downton Abbey movie just signed on to return to the small screen with a Netflix Christmas musical.

Deadline reports that Bonneville is going to star in the first live-action musical on Netflix called Jingle Jangle. Bonneville joins Forest Whitaker in the holiday film about a toymaker and a magical invention. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun), Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change), and newcomer Madalen Mills.

John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Company is producing Jingle Jangle, which will be appropriate for the whole family. Bonneville is now recognized beyond Downton Abbey by younger audiences after starring in the movies Paddington and Paddington 2.

But according to PureWow, Jingle Jangle won’t be out this Christmas but instead will make its debut in 2020 on the streaming giant, Netflix. At this time, we just know that Whitaker is the toymaker who is rushing to make his granddaughter’s holiday wishes come true, but it’s unclear what part Bonneville play in the original musical production (but yes, we know that Bonneville can sing, as he has done it as Lord Grantham on Downton Abbey at the holidays.

Bonneville will reprise his starring role in the Downton Abbey movie in two months, bring the story of the Crawley family to the big screen, reveals The Inquisitr. The newly released trailer shows that the film will center around a royal visit to Downton Abbey, and all hands will be on deck to throw a party suitable for the king and the queen.

Allen Leech, who portrays Tom Branson, the former Irish chauffeur who married one of Lord Grantham’s daughters believes that Downton Abbey fans will love the new story that shows creator Julian Fellowes is bringing to the big screen.

“It’s a big, epic story that’s definitely going to fill the big screen. That was our worry about taking the show from the small screen to the big screen. But you have Julian Fellowes, who won an Oscar for writing, and he’s done a great job with the story.”

Nearly the entire cast will return to tell the latest tale of the Crawley family, including Carson the butler, who had retired at the end of the television series. Lady Mary asks Carson to come back to run the show for the royal visit along with his wife, Mrs. Hughes.