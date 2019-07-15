Erica Mena Steps Out With Fiancé Safaree Samuels In A See-Through Dress, Leaving Little To The Imagination

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are officially back on, and the model is making sure her followers are aware.

The Love & Hip-Hop stars enjoyed some quality time together while in Atlanta. The Inquisitr previously reported that the reunited couple hosted a party together at an Atlanta nightclub on Saturday.

For the event, the couple decided to go with black as their color for the night. While Safaree opted for a printed top and black pants, Erica decided to go for a more revealing look. The former video vixen wore a see-through black dress from Posh V Boutique. The dress reveals Erica’s high-waisted panties and a black bustier. Her open-toed heels are black and silver and she accessorized the look with silver hooped earrings. Her dark, long hair is bone straight as she wears minimal makeup.

At the time of writing, Mena received more than 40,000 likes from her 4.4 million followers. The singer also received more than 200 likes from fans who were happy to see the couple on good terms again.

“Erica can we have the wedding already?!” one follower asked.

“Honestly I love the way u guys dress. You compliment each other. I wish u guys true blessings and happiness,” another follower chimed in.

Erica and Safaree briefly split after she reportedly caught him texting one of his exes. The producer and rapper reportedly told his ex that he had no plans of marrying his fiancée and insinuated that he still had feelings for his ex. After begging for her forgiveness on social media, the two are on seemingly good terms. Erica shared a photo of her and her love on Friday while wearing a two-piece white skirt set outside of a stunning, white building with palm trees as their backdrop. With Safaree behind her wearing a white button down with jeans, the mother of one revealed that the photo was from another time the couple almost eloped. According to Mena’s caption, the couple has tried to secretly wed five times and are “anxious” to get married.

Safaree has also been sharing his excitement of being reunited with his fiancée. The rapper shared on his Instagram page last week that Erica surprised him with a trip to Turks and Caicos in honor of his birthday.

“Thought I was going home but I Woke up to a SURPRISE TRIP TO TURKS AND CAICOS!!!” Safaree exclaimed. “My 1st time too!!! BIRTHDAY TRIP MUCH NEEDED!! Time to regroup.”

Fans of Erica Mena and Safaree can follow the couple on Instagram.