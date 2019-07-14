Kylie Jenner’s Vacation Photos Have Instagram Thinking Jordyn Woods, ‘Dies Inside’ Upon Seeing Them

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram followers feel as if Jordyn Woods is having a meltdown after seeing posts from her Summer Girl’s trip.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Kylie posted photos on Saturday of her boarding a plane with the logo for her Kylie Skin line plastered on the private jet. The beauty mogul is joined on the trip by her boyfriend Travis Scott, their daughter Stormi and many of her friends including Sofia Richie, Draya Michele and Stassie Karanikolaou.

On Sunday, Kylie shared multiple photos from her trip. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her “twin” Stassie posed as they sat on a bed outside wearing the same shade of blue. Kylie opted to wear a curve-hugging, one shoulder dress with a deep slit while Stassie decided to wear a blue cover-up over a white bikini. The two friends also decided to wear similar shoes, with Kylie’s being blue and Stassie’s being white.

Kylie shared another post of her and her BFF. This time, the two are walking towards the camera and staring deeply as their ensembles are captured in the frame.

At the time of writing, the two posts received more than 3 million likes. Many of Kylie’s 140 million followers also mentioned how Kylie’s former bestie Jordyn was nowhere to be found, and that they think the model currently feels bad about that fact.

“Little part of @jordynwoods dies inside after every one of these posts….” one follower wrote.

Others questioned if it was a good decision for the mother of one to have a new alleged best friend so shortly after ending her friendship with Jordyn.

“Do you think replacing your bff is wise and mentally healthy? I mean your co-dependence is not normal,” another follower wrote.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kylie and Jordyn haven’t been seen together since attending Stassie’s party together back in June. Shortly after Jordyn was spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, the friendship between she and Kylie reportedly fizzled. Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s home and the two have been seemingly hanging out with their other friends. Jordyn has been spotted on several occasions with childhood friends Jaden and Willow Smith since the scandal broke, according to her Instagram.

During a clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie revealed that she felt the ending of her friendship with Jordyn was good for her, as she was beginning to consider the model as a “security blanket” for her, per HollywoodLife.

” I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her,” Kylie shared when asked if she misses Jordyn “Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times of your life and then not there for others.”