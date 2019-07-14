‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle May Drop A Hint Soon About Baby Wiley

It's getting closer to the truth to be revealed on who Wiley really belongs to.

The baby swap story line is slowly moving along on General Hospital. More revelations are coming to light as the truth about baby Wiley will soon be out. It can’t be soon enough for fans as they have been more than ready for Michael to know that Jonah is still alive. Mama Nelle Benson may be back on screen soon and may just drop some type of hint about Wiley.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle will be resurfacing to stir up some trouble the week of July 22. SheKnows Soaps indicates that she will be making some type of veiled statement either to someone or in front of someone. Her Pentonville cellmate is Harmony and there have been rumors that Nelle will let slip something about the baby to her. After all, they have loads of time to chat while they serve their time.

What will Nelle say that may give out a hint about Wiley’s real identity? Jonah’s first birthday is coming up quick. She knows that her child is still alive and living with Brad and Lucas. Will thoughts of him overwhelm her enough to blurt something out without knowing it?

Last week had Liesl Obrecht blurting out to Franco about Wiley’s father. He had no idea what she was talking about, but he knows something is up. In addition, Shiloh was just about to open the DNA test results that was supposed to be prove that he is the baby’s father, but that got ripped up and thrown into the trash by Lucas after Shiloh’s arrest.

General Hospital fans will have to wait a bit longer before anyone else finds out the truth. They were not too happy when Michael urged Lucas to get rid of the paper. If they would have looked at it, they would have known that Shiloh is not a match. Before Michael headed to GH, he paid a visit to Willow before she was released from jail. While they were talking about her mother turning on Shiloh, she mentioned that Nelle and Harmony were cellmates. Michael told her that she is not to be trusted, no matter what she says or how nice she may seem.

More General Hospital spoilers say that Nelle will continue tormenting her ex, so she may end up saying something to Michael about their son. She may just make a huge mistake one of these times that will get someone putting things together.

Get ready for more Nelle Benson as the baby swap story line continues on General Hospital.