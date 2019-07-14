Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Feeling Great After Taking Time To ‘Focus On Herself’ During Summer Hiatus

Wendy Williams’ five-week hiatus from her talk show is reportedly exactly what she needed.

The Daytime talk show host returned to The Wendy Williams show with new episodes last week after taking off all of the month of June and the first week of July. While she was away from her show, Williams was posting some of her whereabouts and sharing them with her 1.4 million Instagram followers. According to Williams’ page, the host was spotted hanging out with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kris Jenner one day and was on stage with Blac Chyna the next. A source for Us Weekly shared that Williams’ break was what she needed to reboot and get back to work.

“Wendy took time to focus on herself over a planned summer hiatus and is feeling stronger than ever,” a source said. “She’s laser-focused on getting back to business.”

Williams took time out of her first taping back to clear up some of the headlines the former radio personality made during her hiatus. She informed her audience that she found out she has a condition called lymphedema, which causes swelling in her legs. She also informed her audience that she spent a lot of her hiatus alone to gather her thoughts.

Williams also provided details about her relationship status. The Inquisitr previously shared that the Emmy nominee was romantically linked to 27-year-old fashion designer Marc Tomblin when they were spotted together in New York. The host told her audience on Monday, July 8, that she and Tomblin are only friends and she was showing the designer around the city since he is originally from Los Angeles. Williams did confirm, however, that she was “not on the market” and is “crazy about” a doctor in his 50s.

The host’s blossoming relationship is her first since filing for divorce from Hunter. The couple split in April and Williams and her son Kevin Jr. are now living in New York City. Hunter has also been booted as executive producer of Wendy and, according to a source, the show is now running better than ever.

“The staff’s morale is at an all-time high the past few months and everyone supports Wendy and her ‘new life’ wholeheartedly,” the show source tells Us. “Producers having access to their host is normal protocol on any show. The staff can’t wait to return for an unprecedented 11th season in September.”

Williams and Hunter were married in 1997 and share one child together.