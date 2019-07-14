‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 15: Ridge Pleads With Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 15 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will decide to confront his wife about an issue close to his heart. He will make a significant request when he asks Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to give his son a chance, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge and Brooke have always tried to support their children. While this may be a noble and right thing for a parent to do, Ridge and Brooke’s children are the reason that they frequently clash. At the moment, Brooke is convinced that her daughter is making the mistake of her life by marrying Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson.) She knows that Hope is still in love with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and that she is only marrying Thomas for Douglas’s sake.

Of course, Ridge believes that Thomas is just what Hope needs in her life right now. He feels that Hope will only be able to move forward with her life once she leaves Liam behind. He reckons that Liam is a constant reminder of the pain of losing their daughter, Beth. Ridge thinks that Thomas can offer Hope a new life and a family if she marries him and leaves the past behind her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will have a heart-to-heart with his wife. He has noticed that she doesn’t trust Thomas or his intentions with regard to Hope. Although he knows that Thomas has hurt Brooke in the past, he wants her to forget all the wrongs and move forward. In fact, history shows that Thomas has also wronged Ridge.

Ridge will ask Brooke to give Thomas a chance. He really believes that Thomas can make Hope happy because he loves her. If Thomas and Hope get married, they need to support them or else their own marriage could be impacted negatively.

He may even remind Brooke that Hope loves Douglas and that she is good with the little boy. Hope knows what it is like to grow up with only one parent and wants Douglas to know the security of having both parents under one roof.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that even though Brooke may agree to give Thomas a chance, all hell will break loose later this week. After the dressmaker confronts her about Thomas on Wednesday, Brooke will lash out and give Ridge a piece of her mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.