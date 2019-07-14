Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Meet Beyonce While At The Premiere For ‘The Lion King’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got all dressed up for the premiere of 'The Lion King' in London.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be new parents now, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still enjoy a night out from time to time. Earlier this weekend, the royal couple got dressed up and headed to the much anticipated premiere of The Lion King at Leicester Square in London. Prince Harry looked dashing in a black tuxedo while the Duchess of Sussex sported a black evening gown and high heels. She wore her dark hair up in a classy updo. The royal couple took a stroll down the red carpet, which was actually yellow with giant paw prints in honor of the new movie, and got to meet some of the stars of the film, according to Today.

The Lion King is an animated re-adaptation to the Disney classic that was released in 1994. For years, there was talk of doing a remake of the beloved film but this didn’t come until fruition until the past year. The characters voices are done by some of the most well known celebrities, including Beyonce herself. In the film, Beyonce plays the voice of Nala. She and her husband Jay-Z were approached by the royal couple while at the premiere.

Beyonce wore a long yellow evening dress, and embraced the Duchess of Sussex upon meeting her. Meanwhile, Prince Harry enthusiastically shook Jay-Z’s hand.

In addition to getting to meet the cast and crew of the new film before the showing of the movie, Markle and Prince Harry also spoke with a few representatives from various charity organizations focused upon conservation. They of course didn’t bring their new baby, 2-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, along for the formal event.

In addition to Beyonce, there are quite a few other well known voices in the film. Donald Glover is the voice of Simba, Seth Rogan is the voice of Pumbaa, Billy Eichner portrays Timon, and John Oliver does the voice of Zazu.

Of course, when it comes to remaking a movie as popular as The Lion King, it’s pretty hard to please everyone. The movie has already been screened in some locations, but will not be released in worldwide theaters until July 19. So far, the reviews of the film have been mixed on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It hangs together better than the horrid, live-action Aladdin remake that came out in May. But that’s not saying much. Most viewers will find this Lion King to be either eye-candy or uncanny valley. There’s so little in between,” said John Wenzel of The Denver Post.