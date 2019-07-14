Granger Smith’s Son River Saved Two People’s Lives Through The Donation Of His Organs After His Tragic Death

Granger Smith's 3-year-old son River died tragically during a drowning accident.

Back in June, country music singer Granger Smith and his wife Amber shared the heartbreaking news that their 3-year-old son River had died tragically. The child drowned in the family pool when his parents momentarily took their eyes off of him. Understandably, the couple is heartbroken and are still grieving the loss of their son. However, they have been able to find comfort in the fact that River’s death actually resulted in two other lives being saved, according to Today.

On the day that Granger and Amber decided to take their son off life support, they made the decision to also donate his organs so that maybe he could help another person in need. After all, he had no need for his organs any longer. The donation process wasn’t easy. The parents had been told their son had zero chance of brain recovery so they knew that he would not be waking up. However, they had to watch their young son be pumped with chemicals for days, while doctors searched for the right recipients for his organs. Finally, those lucky individuals were found and the couple was able to lay their son to rest.

In an emotional Instagram post, Amber recently shared the news that she and Granger discovered that River’s organs had saved the lives of two adults. The recipients included a 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. Because of River’s donation, both of these people will have a second chance at life. Amber explained that though her son’s premature death was unimaginably painful, she rejoiced in seeing that something good was able to come out of it. She went on to say that she hopes that both the recipients take full advantage of their gift and enjoy the rest of their lives just like River enjoyed every moment.

Country music singer Granger Smith's son, River Smith, has saved two lives since his organs were donated. https://t.co/OkygrRBdR8 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 14, 2019

“We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults. A 49 year old woman and a 53 year old man. I cried when we opened it. Cried out of sadness & cried out of love. I’m so proud to be River’s mama and I’m so grateful to God that he gave him to us for those incredible 3 years. I pray these 2 recipients live healthy, joy filled, full throttle lives just like Riv.”

Amber ended the caption with a plea to her followers regarding organ donation. She encouraged them to go online to an organ donation website and see if they too could help save someone’s life.