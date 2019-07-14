‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Deceit, A Wedding, & A Drunken Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 15 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is very close to realizing all of his dreams. With a little trickery and terrifying his little son, he was able to coax Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) into doing exactly what he wanted her to do. Fans can look forward to a wedding, arguments, and a drunken Flo this week on the CBS soap opera, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, July 15 – Deceit On The Bold And The Beautiful

Hope will make a snap decision concerning her wedding date. It seems as if she won’t allow Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to be without a mother any longer, and she will step right into Thomas’ plans for her. B&B fans know that Thomas spooked his son into believing that there was a ghost in his room. Little Douglas was inconsolable and Hope decided that the best course of action was to get married immediately.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have a request for his wife. It appears as if he wants Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to give Thomas a chance. He knows that she thinks that Hope is making a mistake by marrying his son, but he wants Brooke to give Thomas the benefit of the doubt.

Tuesday, July 16 – Hope Shocks Liam

Hope will tell her family and friends that she plans to get married immediately. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that everyone will be stunned at the news, especially Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton.) B&B fans will remember that he begged Hope not to go through with the engagement. She will even try to justify her decision to a shocked Liam.

While Brooke and her sisters will also be concerned about Hope’s decision, Ridge will be happy for his son. He believes that Thomas really loves Hope.

Wednesday, July 17 – Brooke Lashes Out

Ridge will confront his wife about her attitude toward Thomas. He dislikes that she does not support Hope and Thomas’ wedding and will demand some answers. However, Brooke has had enough of keeping up appearances and will lash out at her husband.

Liam will reminisce and remember all the good times that he shared with Hope.

Thursday, July 18 – Hope Logan’s Wedding Day

On her wedding day, Hope will realize that she doesn’t have to go through with committing to Thomas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will consider her options before making her decision.

Thomas indirectly threatens Brooke. He will tell Ridge that she should stop meddling in his affairs.

Friday, July 19 – A Drunken Flo’s Tongue Is Loose

Flo will get more than a little tipsy and drunkenly announce that they still have time to tell the truth before the wedding commences. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will panic as she tries to control the situation.

Liam and Thomas will squabble about why Hope is late for her wedding.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.