Andrei Castravet Gets Confronted During ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet first appeared on the fifth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

The couple met on a dating app and after getting to know each other, Elizabeth traveled to meet Andrei in person in Dublin in 2016. They fell in love and decided applied for the K-1 visa to bring the Moldova native to the United States. Eventually, the pair got married and settled in the U.S., but Andrei has been having a difficult time getting along with his wife’s family because of his controlling ways and his refusal to get a real job.

This couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Elizabeth’s family is still on the fence about her husband. And no one is more protective than her father, Chuck, who has given the couple a place to stay and has been helping them out financially since his son-in-law’s arrival.

Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed their first child together in January of this year, but the birth was just aired on the TLC series. In a promo clip for this week’s episode, Chuck is seen chatting with Andrei to make sure his son-in-law has a concrete plan to take care of the newest addition to the family, according to a report from E! News.

“So, dude, again, congratulations. Your daughter’s beautiful, but just reality in the face, man. Another mouth to feed, somebody to take care of. What’s your plan?” Chuck questions.

“Just gonna work double,” Andrei replies. “Just going to do some other stuff, maybe two jobs, you know? I have some things coming up, so…”

Since Andrei isn’t currently working a regular 9-5 job on the show, he’s referring to the occasional “handyman stuff” he receives through the online ad he posted.

Chuck clearly isn’t satisfied with Andrei’s answer and continues to push to see if his daughter’s husband is really taking care of his responsibilities as a man and father. Still, Andrei remains tight-lipped about his upcoming plans.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna answer in front of you. I have stuff going on. And fact is, again you’re judgmental ’cause you come here and tell me to show you. I’m not going to show you anything because I am working. You don’t see me every day,” Andrei tells Chuck.

As for Elizabeth, she currently works at her father’s company and she has had to turn to him for financial help on several occasions throughout the series, which leads Chuck to believe that Andrei simply isn’t able to provide for his family.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays nights.