‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Another Brady Is Leaving Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans will be saying farewell to yet another member of the Brady family in the very near future.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) exit the soap opera in the coming weeks.

Rex came back onto the scene in Salem when he arrived back home after over a decade away. It was revealed that Rex had met Maggie Horton’s (Suzanne Rogers) daughter, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) while working as a doctor, and the two hit it off.

The pair came back to Salem together and announced to the world that they were not only in love, but that there were engaged to be married.

The Brady and Horton families rejoiced over the news, but things quickly turned sour when it was revealed that Rex had cheated on Sarah during their relationship with his former girlfriend, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath).

Things got even worse when it was revealed that Rex was the father of Mimi’s daughter. Sarah dumped her fiance then and there, but he eventually won her back, despite the fact that she had fallen head over heels in love with his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Do you have anything to hide, Rex? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/aOnAmkrVds — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 9, 2019

Days of Our Lives fans then watched Sarah and Rex rush into a marriage that seemingly won’t last. While Rex is scheduled to bid farewell to Salem next month, Sarah will remain in her hometown, hinting that a divorce is likely in store for the volatile pair.

Fans will now say their goodbyes to Kyle Lowder, who has been a fan favorite for years after having played the character of Brady Black from 2000-2005 before Eric Martsolf took over the role.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Stacy Haiduk is about to portray a second character on the show. Despite the fact that she’s currently acting as Kristen DiMera in a wacky situation where Kristen has been pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in an elaborate mask and wig, she’ll also return to playing the eccentric Susan Banks.

However, Susan is not returning to Salem. Instead, Kristen will yet again show off her acting chops by getting in disguise and pretending to be her look alike, Susan, in hopes of somehow winning over Brady.

Anytime Susan’s name is mentioned in Salem it’s usually a comedic performance for fans to enjoy, which they’ll get to see in two episodes later in the week.

Fans can see more of the drama in Salem by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.