Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Depth’ Of Her Wound Since Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian is apparently still hurting from her split with Tristan Thompson.

The reality television star ended things with the father of her daughter earlier this year after his very public cheating scandal with now-former Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. Though it has now been five months since the very public relationship blowup, Khloe is apparently still feeling the pain from her split with the Cleveland Cavaliers big man.

As OK! Magazine reported, Khloe shared a cryptic message in her Instagram Stories on Friday that appeared to make reference to the depth of the pain she still feels from the split.

“Don’t love too deeply until you’re sure that the other person loves you with the same depth. Because the depth of your love today is the depth of your wound tomorrow,” it read.

Khloe has publicly lamented about the breakup, initially getting into a very public spat with Woods, but later saying that she knows Tristan was more to blame. As Life & Style magazine noted, the cheating incident was featured in the June 23 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, showing Khloe having a conversation with sister Kim Kardashian in which she seemed to admit that it was not all Jordyn’s fault, as she made it seem at first.

“I would never blame solely one person for that; there’s a multitude of things,” she said. “So, I feel bad even though Jordyn played a part. I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her. That’s not the truth, and I only like to speak my truth.”

In the same set of Instagram Stories in which Khloe appeared to lament about her split from Tristan, she also hinted that there could be forgiveness for Jordyn Woods. The post appeared to wish well for Jordyn, even if Khloe acknowledged that their friendship could never be repaired.

The New "KUWTK" Revealed Even More Wild Details About The Tristan/Jordyn/Khloé Drama And I Am Shook https://t.co/liC74jNbc8 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 1, 2019

Loading...

“Saw a post that said, ‘Just because you lost me as [a] friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I’m bigger than that. I still want to see you eat — just not with me,’ and I felt that,” the note read.

The split may have been difficult for Khloe Kardashian, but the attention has helped launch Jordyn Woods’ career as a model. Since the messy breakup, she has seen her Instagram following nearly double, and Jordyn herself has now become a fixture of the celebrity news circuit.