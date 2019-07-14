Watch England Vs. New Zealand Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Final Will Produce 1st-Time Champion

Host England face 2015 runners-up New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final, a match that will end up with a champion who has never won the coveted trophy before.

In a 2019 Cricket World Cup final that matches the teams that placed third and fourth on the group stage table, one outcome is certain. When England and New Zealand finish their match, the Cricket World Cup in its 12th edition will see its sixth different champion, as CricBuzz noted. Neither side has ever captured the cup, though New Zealand got all the way to the final in 2015 only to lose in decisive fashion to Australia.

As for England, the country that invented the game of cricket in the first place, they have played in a World Cup Final only twice, but not since 1992. But hosting the Cup tournament, England were tabbed as favorites from the start, as The Inquisitr reported, and they will get a chance to make good on the predictions in the match that will live stream from Lord’s.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. New Zealand 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup championship final, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, July 14, at the iconic “Home of Cricket,” 28,000-capacity Lord’s Cricket Ground, in St John’s Wood, London, England. In New Zealand, the live stream starts at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

In Australia, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 5:30 p.m. Western. The match will get started for fans in India at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In the Caribbean islands, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m., Atlantic Standard Time, or 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup final between England and New Zealand, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

England remains favorites heading into the World Cup final, having crushed the Black Caps by 119 runs just 11 days ago, as CricInfo reported, putting up a first-innings total of 305 then bowling out New Zealand for just 186.

And in truth, New Zealand have not played overly impressive cricket in the tournament, but they snuck in to the semifinal thanks to the net run rate tiebreaker with Pakistan — then they stunned India in the semifinal with a narrow, 18-run win, bowling out the world’s second-ranked ODI side, per ICC Cricket, in the 49th over. Now they will need a similar performance against the world’s number one side, England. But the Black Caps say they are ready.

“We will be the underdogs but that is something we enjoy – to just scrap, put up a bit of a fight,” New Zealand veteran number four batsman Ross Taylor told The Guardian. “We still haven’t played the perfect game in this tournament. But, if we can keep those traits that we know we have, we will give England a run for their money.”

Just a few days more than one year after England suffered elimination from the FIFA World Cup in that tournament’s semifinal, as India Today noted, England now have a chance to take a first-ever World Cuop trophy in another sport that the English originated.

Watch a preview of the England vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup final, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the England vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup championship final.

New Zealand: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Henry Nicholls, 3. Kane Williamson (captain), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Matt Henry, 10. Trent Boult, 11. Lockie Ferguson.

England: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (captain), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 7. Chris Woakes, 8. Liam Plunkett, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Jofra Archer, 11. Mark Wood.

England Captain Eoin Morgan posted 45 not out in his team’s dominant semifinal win over Australia. Clive Mason / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the England vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup final.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the World Cup match. In Australia, Foxtel Sport carries a live stream of the game.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to the Cricket World Cup final. In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the England vs. New Zealand match at Lord’s in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the trophy-deciding 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Another option is Hotstar US, which has streamed all World Cup cricket matches, and will cap it all off with the final.