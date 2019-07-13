‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Shares A Stunning Photo Of A Pink-Haired Lala Kent On Instagram

Lala Kent wore pink hair and a big pink skirt to the party.

Tom Sandoval celebrated his birthday on Tuesday night at the Electric Pussycat and throughout the fun evening, a number of his party guests, including his Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney, shared photos from the over-the-top event.

While seemingly channeling a cat, Maloney posed for photos in a leopard-print outfit with her hair crimped before posting a stunning image of Lala Kent on her Instagram page and telling fans she was her “Woman Crush Wednesday” candidate.

“I love youuuuu,” Kent wrote in response to the image.

While Kent didn’t share any photos of her own from the party on her Instagram page, she did include a series of shots on her Instagram Stories, including a re-post of an image shared by her other Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder, who also attended the party. In the photo Schroeder shared, Kent was seen sitting on Schroeder’s bed in full costume as Schroeder knelt in front of her and assisted her with her shoe.

“I die for this,” Kent said in the comments section of her pic.

Also in the comments section, Brittany Cartwright told Schroeder that she loved the photo of her and Kent.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, the cast is known to celebrate Sandoval’s birthday each season and at times, he’s enjoyed joint celebrations with his co-star, Jax Taylor.

In other Katie Maloney news, the reality star and her husband, Tom Schwartz, are currently facing rumors of a fake wedding and fake marriage after Lance Bass, a singer and longtime friend of the Vanderpump Rules cast, claimed they “are not married” on the Reality Bytes podcast days ago. However, according to a report from Hollywood Life, there may not be any truth to Bass’ claim.

“Tom and Katie are confused as to why Lance would say this. Tom is very by the books with everything he does. He is very on it about everything. He and Katie consider themselves happily married and are surprised by this,” a source said on July 12.

“If he’s not legally married, he’d be as surprised as everyone else as they made sure their paperwork was all there,” the insider added.

During the podcast appearance, Bass suggested the potentially fake marriage between the couple would be a storyline during the series’ upcoming season, which may explain why Schwartz and Maloney have been silent about the rumor thus far.

Maloney, Kent, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.